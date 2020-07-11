Assessment set for 2020 grape harvest to combat Pierce’s disease

A state board has set the assessment to combat a vineyard disease harming wine grapes at $1 per $1,000 of value for the upcoming 2020 harvest.

The board approved the assessment for research and prevention of Pierce’s disease. Transmitted by the glassy-winged sharpshooter, it has caused millions of dollars in damage to California grapevines.

The board's recommendation was approved by state Agriculture Secretary Karen Ross. The annual rate has averaged $1.39 per $1,000 of value since it was established in 2001. California grape growers last month approved a referendum that will continue assessments for the next five years.

SSU summit to be held on Wednesday

The Sonoma State University’s Wine Business Institute will hold its research summit on Wednesday focusing on the wine sectors business challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The conference will be held online from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The topics include how to manage cash flow; the best strategy to reach customers; and how to adjust to the changing digital marketing landscape.

For more information visit: https://wbiresearchsummit.sonoma.edu.

Emeritus Vineyards hires sales director

Emeritus Vineyards in Sebastopol hired Jessica “Jessie” Johnson as direct-to-consumer sales director.

In her new role, Johnson will manage the Emeritus tasting room, wine club, e-commerce, social media and all other direct-to-consumer programs of the winery founded in 1999 by vintner Brice Cutrer Jones.

Johnson began her career as a guest services supervisor at Francis Coppola Winery, where she later served as wine club manager and tasting room manager. She also was the direct sales and hospitality manager for Dutton-Goldfield Winery and most recently was hospitality manager for Gary Farrell Winery.

Compiled by Bill Swindell. Submit items to bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com.