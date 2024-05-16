The auction for the now closed Red Lobster in Rohnert Park ended Thursday, receiving more than 70 bids on the seafood chain’s appliances, furniture and fixtures, according to the auction’s manager.

The auction was managed by TAGeX Brands and started accepting bids on Monday at noon. Founder and CEO of TAGeX Brands Neal Sherman said the company cannot disclose final bid or who the winning bidder was due to confidentiality of client information.

According to the auction’s webpage, the restaurant received 77 bids with the highest bid at $15,000. Sherman added that people can still place bids despite the auction having closed, meaning the dollar number that appears on the location’s auction webpage may not be the actual award amount.

The restaurant on Redwood Drive in Rohnert Park was one of multiple Red Lobster locations to close, according to The Associated Press, with all restaurant contents up for grabs at auction.

Sherman said TAGeX managed the auctions for 48 shuttered locations across the country.

The winning bidder gets everything currently inside the Sonoma County location, according to the auction’s webpage, with the exception of perishable goods and alcohol. Unfortunately, that means the Cheddar Bay Biscuits are not included in the sale (sorry biscuit lovers).

Items looking for a new home include all furniture, design fixtures, kitchen appliances and supplies left in the restaurant following its closure, including the staple live lobster tank that greeted customers in the waiting area.

Items must be picked up by the end of day Friday.

Payment was required immediately following the auction’s close at 2:30 p.m. Thursday or the order will be forfeited. A buyer’s premium of 15% is also added to each purchase, according to terms on the auction’s website.

The Rohnert Park location was the only Red Lobster in Sonoma County. The Red Lobster location in Vallejo is still open, according to the restaurant’s website.

The Orlando, Florida-based company is considering filing for bankruptcy to deal with leases and labor costs, according to a Bloomberg report last month.

