Bookings for short-term rentals through services like Airbnb and Vrbo are returning to pre-pandemic levels after seeing a 25% increase in demand since 2019 nationwide, according to short-term rental research company AirDNA.

Madeleine Parkin, public relations specialist for AirDNA, said the number of available listings for Sonoma County is slightly below where it was in 2019, but still saw an increase in demand. The Denver-based firm tracks vacation rental data nationwide.

“Sonoma County is a pretty seasonal destination, with a strong summer season, which has both extended and increased since pre-pandemic, as many of us looked for drive-to destinations to enjoy a break,” Parkin told The Press Democrat.

Average daily rates for short-term rentals in Sonoma County have also increased 24% since 2019, with the average daily rate in October being $577.50 per night.

Parkin said now that families are more comfortable traveling together, larger properties are being booked.

“(Travelers are) also affected by the concept of ‘revenge travel,’ as guests are willing to spend a bit more for a more luxurious stay after so many months without vacations,” she said.

