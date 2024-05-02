Who is Barbara Banke? Jackson Family Wines owner named as host of big Trump fundraiser

The Press Democrat reported Tuesday that Barbara Banke, owner of Jackson Family Wines in Santa Rosa, is listed as a host of a GOP fundraising dinner for former President Donald Trump in Lexington, Kentucky. But a spokesperson for the company said Tuesday that Banke’s name appears on the invitation without her consent.

Here is some background on the vintner, businesswoman and philanthropist.

Who is Barbara Banke?

Barbara Banke is the chairperson and proprietor of Jackson Family Wines. She has been at the helm of the company since her late husband and wine icon Jess Jackson died in 2011.

Based in Santa Rosa, the company is the ninth-largest wine producer in the United States, producing roughly 6 million cases a year in eight countries. With more than 40 brands, the company’s geographic reach includes Oregon, France, Italy, Australia, South Africa and Chile.

Jackson Family Wines’ flagship is Kendall-Jackson Winery, founded in 1982.

A graduate of UCLA and Hastings Law School, Banke was a land use and constitutional law attorney. She spent more than a decade arguing cases before the U.S. Supreme Court and Courts of Appeal.

Banke married Jackson in 1984 and together they raised three three children – Katherine, Julia and Christopher Jackson.

In 2005, Banke co-founded Stonestreet Farm, the Jackson Family’s highly regarded equestrian racing stables and breeding program in Lexington, Kentucky.

Banke currently serves as chair of the Board of Directors for the Breeder’s Cup.

Big business

In 2015, Forbes magazine reported the Jackson family’s net worth was $2.4 billion and listed the family among the “Richest Families In The West.”

In 2000, Forbes listed Jess Jackson as the 218th richest person in the U.S. His assets at the time were estimated at $1.85 billion.

Today, the family business portfolio includes more than 40 wine brands and wineries. Locally, those include Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens in Santa Rosa; La Crema in Windsor; Copain Wines, Field Stone Winery, Murphy-Goode, Siduri Wines, Stonestreet Winery and Vérité Winery in Healdsburg; Hartford Family Winery in Forestville; Freemark Abbey in St. Helena; Mt. Brave in Napa; and La Jota Vineyard Co. in Angwin.

Last year, Jackson Family Wines was part of an investment group that purchased the 92-acre Vintners Resort with its iconic John Ash & Co. restaurant north of Santa Rosa.

In April, Jackson Family Wines and the NBA announced a multiyear partnership deal for La Crema and Kendall-Jackson. The four-and-a-half-year arrangement named as official wine partners Kendall-Jackson for the NBA, La Crema for the WNBA, and Kendall-Jackson and La Crema for USA Basketball’s men’s and women’s teams, respectively.

Philanthropy

According to an NBCnews.com report, Banke supports more than 200 nonprofit organizations.

The philanthropist is an advocate for children’s and educational charities around the country. As chair of the Sonoma County Wine Auction, Banke helped raise a record-breaking $5.2 million for the local community in 2017.

According to the Jackson Family Wines website, Banke and Jackson committed nearly $4 million to the Jess S. Jackson Sustainable Winery Building at UC Davis, designed to train the next generation of winemakers in sustainability practices.

Banke and her family also contributed $500,000 to help launch the Family Justice Center Sonoma County, assisting victims of domestic violence. She also is a global ambassador for the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.

Political donations

According to the Federal Election Commission’s website, Banke has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars in past years to political causes and candidates throughout the U.S.

While many have skewed conservative, others have been left-leaning, especially in Sonoma County where she has ranked the top political donor over the past decade.

Federal campaign filings show Banke has made donations to Republicans, such as U.S. Reps. Kevin McCarthy and Josh Hawley, and U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz and Mitch McConnell.

Locally, she has donated to U.S. Reps. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, and Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael. In 2023, she donated $32,000 to the Democratic Grassroots Victory Fund.

Staff Writers Sarah Doyle and Jeff Quackenbush contributed to this article.

You can reach wine writer Peg Melnik at 707-521-5310 or peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @pegmelnik.