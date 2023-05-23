Grocery Outlet is heading to north Lake Tahoe.

The Bay Area-based grocery chain will debut a new storefront at 770 Mays Blvd. in Incline Village, Nevada, according to the Tahoe Daily Tribune. The forthcoming Grocery Outlet store will take up the former home of Village Market, which shuttered in 2021 after 42 years.

"When word of the [Village Market] closure occurred, many Grocery Outlet customers who would drive to Truckee or Reno began to call, begging us to open within Incline Village," co-owner Ryan Parrish told the Tahoe Daily Tribune. "I then found the owner of the property and engaged in lengthy discussions."

Ryan and his wife Shannon Parrish own the Grocery Outlet store in Truckee, which opened in June 2020. They operate the store alongside their children. Their newest store is anticipated to open by the end of 2023 after the completion of some major interior remodeling, the Tahoe Daily Tribune reported. There are other Grocery Outlet outposts in South Lake Tahoe, Reno and Carson City.

The Parrishes told the Tahoe Daily Tribune they hope the new Incline Village storefront will help lessen the number of trips local residents take to other Grocery Outlet stores in the surrounding area. Grocery Outlet has more than 300 locations across California, Nevada, Idaho, Oregon and Washington.