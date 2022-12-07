Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger was the highest-compensated CEO in the Bay Area in 2021, with $179.2 million in total compensation — $140.4 million of which came in the form of stock awards — according to Securities and Exchange Commission data gathered by the San Francisco Business Times.

Gelsinger has enjoyed a storied career at Intel, where he started out as an 18-year-old quality control technician. When he left Intel for the first time in 2009, he had served as both vice president and chief technology officer of the company. In February 2021, he returned to Intel as CEO and was gifted a very handsome compensation package. The tech company has defended Gelsinger's $140.4 million stock awards portion in particular as a one-off associated with his hiring that depends on "significant" appreciation of Intel's market value, according to the Oregonian. Regardless, that's 1,711 times more than the median employee salary at Intel, according to the SEC.

The second-highest-compensated Bay Area CEO last year was Bill McDermott, who runs Santa Clara software company ServiceNow. Of his $165.8 million in compensation, $139.24 million came from option awards. Rounding out the top three was none other than Apple CEO Tim Cook, whose total compensation in 2021 came in at $98.73 million, of which $82.35 million were stock awards.

Combined, the Bay Area's three biggest earners from the CEO spot pulled in $444 million in total compensation last year, most of it from stock awards. You can read the San Francisco Business Times' list of the 20 highest-paid CEOs in the Bay Area here.