With the recent closure of Prime Cinemas, families have even fewer options for kid-friendly things to do around Sonoma Valley, making one local institution even more important to local children.

The Sonoma Fun Center is gearing up for another busy season of mini-golf, arcade games and Wicked Slush frozen treats.

Walking in, the arcade room glows and hums with noises designed to draw attention. There’s a mixture of new games alongside retro ‘80s pinball machines — designed to bring out the kid in everyone. The 18-hole outdoor mini-golf course celebrates Sonoma and Wine Country, complete with a replica of City Hall to put through.

The new owners are almost always on site. One of their first acts was a partnership with Wicked Slush, a local slushy and soft-serve ice cream franchise, which can draw its own crowd.

In its more than 30 years, the Fun Center has had a slew of owners, and varied branding. Eric and Lori Solis, who also owned Top That Yogurt, opened as Putters in 2016. They sold the Sonoma Highway business to Eric Gardner in 2018, who picked the name Sonoma Fun Center. Gardner sold to the Shannon and Mike Nickels in 2019, before Jenny and Marcus Alphin purchased the space in December 2021.

“Every couple years it changes hands, but we’re trying to break that cycle,” Jenny Alphin said. “Sometimes is gets super crazy, but it’s fun crazy.”

Jenny never thought she would own an arcade/mini golf business. She worked as a recreational therapist in a nursing home before she retired. Marcus worked in wealth management, but he grew up playing video games in arcades and loved a round of mini golf with his friends in Virginia, where the couple grew up and met.

They moved to Sonoma in 2003 to be closer to Jenny’s family, and discovered the Fun Center in August 2021, when the couple began renting the outdoor space to host a local Young Life chapter, a national organization devoted to introducing adolescents to Jesus Christ and helping to grow their faith.

The Nickels mentioned they planned to sell, and the Alphins thought, “Why not?”

They were all smiles as they discussed their journey at the Fun Center.

“Our passion to provide a fun, interactive place for people provided us the motivation to try and figure it out,” Marcus said.

Marcus described his role as the “miniature golf and arcade hack” — the overall handyman for the site.

Jenny handles a more managerial and visionary role. As they began remodeling the space, she spearheaded the direction. That included more retro games that appeal to adults, Wicked Slush and regular updates to the prize station to reflect what kids want — right now, fidgets spinners, slime and candy are hot.

“When we remodeled it, my vision was — when you go to a carnival, that’s the feeling you get,” Jenny said. “We’ve put a lot of time, money and effort into the inside.”

Pointing to an enormous Nerf video game machine, Jenny described how it came in seven different boxes, with a TV that needed to be mounted and dozens of parts. It took 10 hours to piece together.

Marcus is busy upgrading the turf on the mini golf greens. He’s been able to connect with the greater “arcade community,” a committed group who buy and sell vintage games, and help each other maintain the sometimes fussy machinery.

Buying the business while COVID restrictions were still in place was difficult, and Jenny prioritized sanitation to make people feel comfortable enough to let loose and have some fun.

Even though Gov. Gavin Newsom ended the state’s COVID-19 State of Emergency in late February, Jenny says cleanliness remains top of mind, so she wipes down machines and equipment often.

The business has a loyal customer base, some who come every week, and host a number of events and groups from Young Life to birthday parties. Jenny and Marcus believe in the importance of getting lost in a game and having fun, both for children and adults.

“I think people just needed something for their mental health,” Marcus said. “The ‘play’ part of life is kind of what’s missing at times.”

Jenny sees the Sonoma Fun Center as a place for people to celebrate their happy times, like birthday parties, and help them escape their sad times.

“Just take all the stress and life and let it go, leave it all out on the court,” Jenny said. “This (place) is permission to be a kid. Tucked down inside, everybody is a kid who just wants to play pinball.”

The Sonoma Fun Center is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Visit sonomafuncenter.com for information on how to rent the space for special events. The business is located inside the Maxwell Village Shopping Center, at 19171 Sonoma Highway, Sonoma.

