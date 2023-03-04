Because business is all about people, this new series will spotlight the interesting individuals behind some of Sonoma Valley’s most popular businesses. Have a suggestion for an upcoming profile? Email editor Emily Charrier at emily.charrier@sonomanews.com .

Sonoma Valley resident Dr. Katy Wilson was finalizing the details to fulfill a long-term ambition by opening a mobile veterinary practice in the area — but then COVID-19 hit.

“I seriously contemplated putting it all on hold, with so much unknown,” she said. “But thankfully, I did move forward, and we opened on June 1, 2020.”

Wilson, a Sonoma Valley High School graduate who lives in Boyes Hot Springs, says she and her staff at Totem Small Animal Hospital Mobile Vet practice “started off full-speed ahead and haven’t slowed down,” even though the veterinary field has been greatly affected by COVID-19, causing many animal hospitals to close or reduce services.

Totem serves the Sonoma and Glen Ellen area in a mobile unit, traveling to homes and other residences to provide wellness and preventive care, surgeries, dental care, diagnostics and laboratory services, and hospice care.

“Doing in-home/mobile visits is great for pets who get too stressed out going to the vet, or don’t travel well,” Wilson said. “We have dogs that are so large that their owners can’t physically get them in and out of the car, especially older arthritic dogs. We also have homes with multiple cats, and it’s too difficult for the owners to try to get them in carriers.”

In some cases, Totem’s mobility and flexibility saves animals’ lives.

“A dog we saw needed emergency surgery for a urinary blockage, and we rescheduled our appointments for the following day so we could do the lifesaving surgery ASAP, instead of having to refer it to an out-of-area emergency hospital,” Wilson said.

Totem’s services are available every day except Sunday and Wednesday. Hours can vary because the staff travels, but appointments typically can be made from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“Our costs are comparable and similar to typical services offered by other vets,” Wilson said. “We do charge a standard travel fee when we do mobile, in-home visits. Otherwise, services, costs and medications are typically the same as other vets you would bring your pet to.”

Her staff includes Veterinary Assistant Susana Calder, Practice Manager Amanda Vollstedt and Veterinary Technician Brenna Zapata.

Vollstedt attended Dunbar Elementary School, Altimira Middle School and Sonoma Valley High School before attending Santa Rosa Junior College and completing a Veterinary Allied Staff Education technician program. She started working for Totem some two years ago after serving at Arroyo Veterinary Hospital and Valley of the Moon Veterinary Hospital, both in Sonoma, and Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch in Napa.

“Since we are a small business, my duties differ and I get to wear many hats, which is challenging and rewarding; I enjoy the range,” she said. I work in the van as a technician some days, while covering phones, ordering medications and supplies, and handling other general business needs the rest of the week.”

Wilson’s motivation to establish the mobile practice was sparked by her desire to help provide a continuity of quality medicine for pets whose owners can’t regularly get them to a veterinarian’s office.

“I was particularly thinking of seniors and people with limited transportation options,” she said. “Being able to visit pets and their owners in their homes is such a great way to perform good medicine while being able to get to know our patients and clients in a relaxed environment.”

Vollstedt says that one of the most meaningful aspects of her job is helping people to deal with the passing of their pets. Totem performs in-home visits and euthanasia to make the transition as peaceful as possible.

“It’s humbling, incredibly sad and difficult, but also a beautiful feeling to be able to support people during that devastating time,” she said. “We truly understand how difficult it is to say goodbye, and to be able to help people and animals in any way possible to make the experience just a little easier is something I’m grateful we are able to provide.”

Totem makes regular visits to senior care facilities, including Cogir of Sonoma Senior Living.

“It’s one of my favorite parts of my job,” Wilson said. “We spend half of our day on the first Thursday of each month visiting with senior residents at Cogir. We have regular residents whom we visit each month to check on their pets, provide exams and sometimes just do a quick mail trim and have a chat.”

Any resident can sign up to have their pet seen during the visits.

“It gives us the opportunity to make sure pets are staying healthy and receiving ongoing veterinary care when needed,” Wilson said.

Totem also works with both local animal rescue groups to help with spaying, neutering, dental surgeries and others veterinary care.

“I have always wanted to support local shelters and rescues in our community when I can,” Wilson said. “If I can help support local Sonoma groups such as Pets Lifeline, Family Dog Rescue and others provide low-cost care to those in need, I will do it.”

Wilson and her staff are also invested in disaster preparedness and services. She is a member of the University of California, Davis Veterinary Emergency Response Team and California Veterinary Medical Reserve Corps, and has assisted during fires. Wilson and her team served as volunteers in caring for animals at animal evacuation shelters in 2021.

They also help Halter Project, a grassroots program in Glen Ellen that supports efforts to train of people to care for animals during everyday emergencies and large-scale disasters.

“Halter is a great local organization, and we are happy to work with them in disaster prep and educate our clients to be prepared for disasters,” Wilson said.

Wilson was born in Hawaii and her family moved to Sonoma when she was a young girl. She attended Altimira Middle School and Sonoma Valley High School. She then attended San Francisco State University and California State University, Chico, before receiving a doctoral degree from the University of California, Davis School of Veterinary Medicine.

She first practiced in Half Moon Bay, but then felt a pull to return to Sonoma Valley.

“I grew up in Sonoma and Glen Ellen, and always wanted to live and practice medicine here,” she said.

Wilson began working with Dr. Robert Wagner in Glen Ellen and then served at other hospitals in Napa and Sonoma. She also taught anesthesia, surgery and dentistry in the Santa Rosa Junior College Veterinary Technician program for seven years.

When she’s not busy with her dentistry work, she enjoys hiking and kayaking with her dogs.

Totem can be reach at 707-309-4914.

