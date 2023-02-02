Candle shop Boho Bungalow has closed one of its three Sonoma County locations amid parking frustrations and a lack of space to grow operations.

Owner Faith Parker said she closed her Sebastopol location, formerly at 125 N. Main St., after her five-year lease ended in January.

It was difficult to find parking close to her storefront, she said, to bring materials like candles and diffusers into the space. The small space also wasn’t large enough to expand and provide the experiences she wanted.

“You should feel really excited and inspired when you walk into your store but I was feeling like I just don’t want to go there,” Parker said.

“My goal was to get the store closed before I left (for a vacation) so I left on (Jan. 23) and that’s when we were finally out the door.”

Parker has been expanding her other locations, in Occidental and Petaluma, throughout the past year. She expanded the Petaluma shop, at 143 Kentucky St., to accommodate her growing line of candles, home fragrances and bath products.

One of her latest products is a home refill kit where customers can make a refill of their favorite candle in their microwave.

“It’s taken me so long and I can’t tell you about the journey of how I exploded my microwave,” Parker said of developing the product. “I’m super proud of it.”

She is also launching a series of “make your own candle” workshops, beginning Valentine’s Day, where guests can make and pour their own soy wax candles, along with a candle club — similar to a wine club — where candles are delivered direct to consumers.

“All of these things have been in the works for a long time,” Parker said. “We’re finally in 2023 and I have my kits available, I have my classes available, I have my candle club available so it’s just taken a long time to get here.”

Candle making classes start at $59 per person, held every Wednesday through Sunday, with reservations available on Boho Bungalow’s website.

The candle club is $29 a month and come with a large and small candle selected by Boho Bungalow staff. These can also be ordered on the shop’s website.

