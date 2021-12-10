Boisset Collection purchases Rutherford winery to grow its Napa Valley portfolio

The Boisset family on Wednesday announced that it has purchased the Elizabeth Spencer Winery in Rutherford in Napa Valley as the latest addition to its winery portfolio.

Terms of the deal were not announced.

The sale includes the winery’s inventory of small production wines sourced from Napa, Sonoma, and Mendocino grapes and its facility at Rutherford Cross Road, a historic 1872 Post Office building that includes a tasting room and outdoor gardens.

Elizabeth Pressler and Spencer Graham founded the winery in 1998.

“The destination they have created in the heart of Rutherford speaks to their vision, steeped in history with a welcoming environment at the crossroads of history. We are honored to be entrusted to carry forward with their vision and look forward to contributing our inspiration to the phenomenal journey they began,” said Jean-Charles Boisset, proprietor of Boisset Collection, in a statement. His company also owns Buena Vista Winery in Sonoma and DeLoach Vineyards in Santa Rosa.

The purchase adds to the company’s Napa Valley portfolio — highlighted by Raymond Vineyards in St. Helena — that includes wineries and destinations in Calistoga, Yountville and soon in downtown Napa.

Duckhorn wine reports earnings boost

The Duckhorn Portfolio, the St. Helena-based wine company that owns Sebastopol’s Kosta Browne Winery and Mendocino County’s Goldeneye, reported on Wednesday that its net income for the latest quarter was $21.3 million, an increase of 21.7% from the same period a year ago,

The company also announced that it had its best quarterly net sales period ever ending in October with $104.2 million, which was a 13.7% increase from the same quarter last year.

“The blend of our high-quality product, differentiated go-to-market strategy and reputation we’ve earned with our trade partners as a reliable supplier of luxury wine is helping to deliver consistent share gains,” said Alex Ryan, president and chief executive officer, in a statement.

Duckhorn became publicly traded company in March, opening at $18.60 per share. The company’s stock on Friday was at $21 per share right before the markets closed.

New CFO at Lede Family Wines

Janet Llamas has been promoted to chief financial officer at Lede Family Wines in Yountville.

Llamas had been serving as vice president of finance since earlier this year for the winery, whose portfolio includes Cliff Lede Vineyards and FEL wines in the Anderson Valley.

A graduate of Sonoma State University, she started her professional career at Cliff Lede Vineyards as an accountant. Llamas also has worked for two public accounting firms and Clos Du Val Winery in Napa.

Compiled by Bill Swindell. Submit items to bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com.