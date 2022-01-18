Boom times for classic car auctions conducted online

Joe Sackey figures that over the past three decades he has privately sold cars worth $200 million. But last year, as Bring a Trailer, the fast-growing auction site for collectible cars was booming, Sackey and his son Sterling sensed opportunity.

“Now, the world was changing,” said the elder Sackey, 60, a former financial planner. “People had gotten more and more comfortable with shopping, buying and selling online.”

Their niche is supercars, which they loosely define as high-performance vehicles built in limited numbers by marques like Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren and Bugatti. Most of the automobiles are less than 15 years old. In November, the father and son, in Laguna Niguel, California, started their Sackey and Co. website to auction off these premium vehicles.

Their first transaction was a whopper: a one-off silver-and-red liveried 2003 Ferrari Enzo, which went for $3.7 million. The site soon followed in December with the $1.7 million sale of a 1967 Lamborghini Miura.

Meanwhile, Bring a Trailer was setting records of its own. With gross sales of $828 million, the firm more than doubled its previous high revenue of $398 million, in 2020.

Begun as an online auction business just seven years ago, Bring a Trailer has grown to become the world’s largest public platform for the sale of enthusiast vehicles, said Brian Rabold, vice president for automotive intelligence at Hagerty, an insurer of collectible cars and specialty vehicles that also tracks market data.

“The very biggest sales are still mostly conducted privately,” Rabold said, “and eBay isn’t really comparable — they sell used cars of all types as well as parts and accessories.” Even though live public auctions recovered somewhat from the 2020 impact of the pandemic, he noted, Bring a Trailer notched a remarkable 2021.

“Five years ago, BaT cars were still mostly going in the twenty thousands,” he added. You wouldn’t think of selling a $1 million car there. That’s clearly not the case anymore.”

Randy Nonnenberg, the co-founder and president of Bring a Trailer, the fast-growing auction site for collectible cars, in San Francisco on Feb. 10, 2020. Bring a Trailer had a huge year in 2021, but rivals big and small are planning to grab a piece of this market, which the pandemic has accelerated at a breakneck pace. (Kenny Hurtado/The New York Times)

Indeed, all 10 of Bring a Trailer’s highest individual sales topped $1 million in 2021, with a 1961 Mercedes 300 SL roadster nabbing the No. 1 spot at $1.4 million. All told, the site sold 17,846 vehicles last year — more than 300 a week, on average, and nearly 64% higher than the year before.

“There’s a lot of money in the marketplace right now, and people are investing in diversified ways,” said Randy Nonnenberg, the site’s co-founder and president. (Bring a Trailer was acquired by Hearst in 2020.)

Two strong trends are driving results, he added: COVID-19 restrictions, which resulted in an overall increase in online activity, and what Nonnenberg termed “a freedom narrative.”

“One category that really emerged last year was the increased demand for classic trucks and four-wheel drives — Scouts, Broncos, Blazers, Land Cruisers and old farm pickup trucks,” he said. “Folks seemed to have a dream of getting out into the country, away from the confined spaces that COVID imposed on us. Even if they were in an urban area, they wanted to have a foothold in that dream.”

Another distinct trend, Nonnenberg said, is the changing definition of a collector vehicle. “There is a continuing evolution in what is highly prized and highly collectible and nostalgic,” he said. “Twenty-five-year-old cars from the 1990s are becoming ‘old’ classics, and cars from the early 2000s are highly sought after.”

In fact, eight of the top 10 million-dollar sellers for Bring a Trailer last year were high-end, post-2000 cars. The cars were six 2018 and 2019 Ford GTs, whose original list prices were around $400,000-plus; a 2004 Porsche Carrera GT; and a 2019 McLaren Senna Merlin.

Caroline Cassini, general manager of the U.S. auction website that Bonhams is starting, in Los Angeles on Aug. 8, 2021. The auction site Bring a Trailer had a huge year, but rivals big and small are planning to grab a piece of this market, which the pandemic has accelerated at a breakneck pace. (Tracy Nguyen/The New York Times)

Last year, Bring a Trailer auctions drew nearly 2 million comments, and the site registered more than 200,000 new users. An active legion of commenters pepper each auction entry with informed dialogue. “Watchers” track the bidding via email and may jump in at any time with bids of their own. In 2020, for example, a tiny — and rare — Austin Mini beach car attracted more than 500 comments and 1,000 “watchers” before selling for $230,000 to a collector in Germany.