Boston Market quietly closes final Bay Area stores

Boston Market, the once-popular rotisserie chicken restaurant chain, has quietly closed its last Bay Area stores.

The troubled restaurant chain, which has shuttered dozens of stores across the country, was down to just a handful of Bay Area locations last year, including sites in Oakland, San Jose, Santa Clara and Fremont. SFGATE recently visited each location and confirmed that the storefronts have permanently closed.

Last September, the Fremont outpost at 3966 Mowry Ave., quietly closed its doors. The city of Fremont placed a notice on the storefront calling the structure "hazardous to human occupancy" and a "nuisance," per Fremont Municipal Code Chapter 8.60. According to the Fremont municipality rules, a property owner can violate code 8.60 if a building accumulates garbage, has graffiti, and fails to obtain or finalize a building permit, among other concerns. The building official who inspected the Fremont restaurant also checked off a box indicating that the property "must be immediately boarded-up and continually secured against entry." SFGATE reached out to the city of Fremont's building inspection department for comment but did not hear back by publication.

On Tuesday afternoon, SFGATE visited the Boston Market location at 5132 Broadway in Oakland but found that the store had been evicted on Nov. 28, 2023. SFGATE later visited a now-unrecognizable former Boston Market location at 880 Blossom Hill Road in San Jose that has since been painted white and has no Boston Market signs. The Santa Clara store at 2006 El Camino Real was also a former shell of itself, as tables and chairs were stacked inside the dining space while Boston Market signs lay on the floor. A person removing items inside the store confirmed to SFGATE that the store had closed. The local closures come after Boston Market closed its only San Francisco outpost back in September 2023 due to an eviction served by the San Francisco Sheriff's Department.

Restaurant Business reports that Boston Market continues to shutter stores across the country and estimates that the chain has about 27 stores remaining nationally. SFGATE could not reach Boston Market for comment. A representative at Bellisio Foods, a company that manufactures frozen meals for Boston Market and other chains, told SFGATE via email that Boston Market "has shut down all forms of communication (phone lines, emails, website contact forms) and we have no way of relaying your concern to their team, directly."

Boston Market has faced a flurry of ups and downs over the past few decades. The chain filed for bankruptcy in 1998 and went through changes of ownership thereafter. Things have come to a head in recent years. Under the wing of parent company Engage Brands, which took over in 2020 and is a subsidiary of the Rohan Group of Companies, Boston Market and Corner Bakery, also owned by Rohan Group, faced more than 200 lawsuits, according to Restaurant Business. Last May, Boston Market temporarily lost its Colorado headquarters after allegedly failing to pay taxes and withholding wages, KUSA-TV reported. Later that month, the Colorado Department of Revenue returned the space after Boston Market settled its taxes. Restaurant Business reports that Jay Pandya, owner of Rohan Group, filed for personal bankruptcy in December.