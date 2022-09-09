Bottle Barn in Santa Rosa touted as among best wine shops in US

Bottle Barn in Santa Rosa was one of three California retailers singled out by pros as being among the best wine shops in the United States, in a Wine Enthusiast article.

The list, published Aug. 31, surveyed wine, drink and food industry professionals to ask them to name the best wine and spirits stores, among the more than 40,000 in the United States.

The premise of the article, by Margot Mazur, is that truly great wine shops are more than the bottles on their shelves. They are hot spots for novice wine and spirits drinkers as well as for oenophiles, and they bring people together for tastings, events and even fundraisers.

The other two California stores that made the list of 56 were Kermit Lynch Wine Merchant in Berkeley and Good Luck Wine Shop in Pasadena.

The list covered wine and spirits retailers nationwide, from the East Coast and South to the Midwest and West.

Wine and food professionals gave their take on their choices in the article. Lindsay Perry, associate digital marketing manager at Jackson Family Wines, said many people recommended Bottle Barn to her soon after she moved to Healdsburg.

“Within 10 minutes of my first visit to this warehouse that’s tucked away in Santa Rosa, I felt like a kid in a candy store,” Perry said in the Wine Enthusiast article. “They have hundreds of wines from almost every region you could think of, all within a variety of price points — heaven to any wine lover who is looking to expand their palate without breaking the bank. My favorite part about this store is that I can always find a rare gem to open as a fun conversation starter with friends.”

Bruce and Loretta Emmons founded Bottle Barn in 1990; it’s now owned by Sajiva and Tina Jain. The 15,000-square-foot warehouse-style building in northwest Santa Rosa has an expansive array of Sonoma County wines, as well as a great showing of international bottlings, spirits and beer. With a range of prices, it appeals to the budget-savvy and those willing to pay top dollar for high-end bottles. It also sells an array of old vintages and rare varietals in its diverse collection of wine.

While international in scope, it has won over locals by celebrating the annual camaraderie of the Sonoma County Harvest Fair, showcasing and touting its winners.

Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. 3331-A, Industrial Drive, Santa Rosa. 707-528-1161, bottlebarn.com