Britian’s ‘oldest home’ lists for $3.1 million

Most would be surprised that the “oldest home” in Britain is not exactly, well, a home that consists of four walls and a bathroom or two. Rather it’s a series of prehistoric caves that are hitting the real estate market for the first time in over a century.

Yes, you read that right: The caves are for sale. For roughly $3.1 million.

“Kents Cavern is Britain’s Oldest Home, and a successful and long established independent heritage attraction, with residential accommodation, in a coastal setting in Torquay, Devon,” the overview of Kents’ brochure says.

“Kents Cavern is the most important prehistoric cave complex in Britain with a long and rich record of ancient human occupation. Britain’s first Stone Age people reached Kents Cavern 500,000 years ago. Neanderthals used the caverns around 100,000 years ago and the oldest human remains in North-Western Europe were discovered here.”

The family who has owned the caverns since 1903 turned them into a well established attraction for tourists from all over the world. Now, the managers are wanting to get out of the game and retire, which is why the caves and the business are on the market, the brochure says.

Torquay is about 20 miles northeast of Kingsbridge.

