California growers perplexed over harvest reporting for grape crush report get guidance

Wine grape growers who battled smoke taint during the harvest should rely on a state agency document that spells out how to report their sales for the 2020 Grape Crush Report, according to a trade group.

The California Association of Winegrape Growers has issued an alert to growers in areas affected by wildfire smoke who may have questions over how grape prices and tonnage will be reported for the annual survey that shows the value of the crop. In Sonoma County, some local growers renegotiated prices with wineries after the fires, while others went ahead to crush grapes on a contingency that the fruit would not later emit foul odors during fermentation.

“The grape crush report is extraordinarily important to growers and wineries, and it’s essential that information from the 2020 crush is reported timely and accurately,” said John Aguirre, president of the association.

The trade group is asking its members to visit the California Department of Food and Agriculture’s website that has information on the issue at https://www.cdfa.ca.gov/mkt/grapecrush.html.

Wine group launches lobbying campaign on Congress

The Wine Institute is urging its members to use Dec. 1 as a day of action to lobby Congress to pass legislation that will extend tax breaks to alcohol producers. Enacted three years ago, those benefits expire at the end of the year.

The trade group for California wineries is preparing its members to lobby for the tax benefits, which were originally passed in 2017 and extended in 2019 for one additional year. It is encouraging members to also have their employees, supply chain partners, wine club members and customers reach out to their congressional representatives as well.

The 2017 measure cut the federal excise tax on wine on a staggered scale up to 620,000 gallons. It was primarily aimed to benefit small producers.

St. Helena accounting firm nabs wine industry veteran

Nathan Anulo has joined Meineke & Co., a St. Helena accounting firm, and will lead its growing practice catering to wine companies.

Anulo has more than 17 years of accounting and tax experience, including 12 years specializing in winery and vineyards as a manager for Brotemarkle, Davis and Co., a rival accounting firm. He also worked five years in the hospitality industry.

A native of Ethiopia, Anulo attended Pacific Union College, where he graduated with an undergraduate degree in accounting. He also earned a CPA license.

