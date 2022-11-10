Calistoga Tribune and Yountville Sun bought by new Napa Valley media group

A new local media company has purchased the Calistoga Tribune and Yountville Sun, two local weekly newspapers that had been up for sale since the summer.

Highway 29 Publishing has bought the weeklies in a deal first reported Wednesday by the newsletter NapaLife. The company will continue publishing each paper once their current owners retire and will seek to expand the digital presence of both publications.

Over the past few months, a deal has been coming together to continue the Sun and Tribune in a new and enhanced form, under a public benefit corporation.

Publishers of the Tribune announced in August the Calistoga paper would soon cease publication. At about the same time, the Sun announced the Yountville paper was up for sale. Then, in September, the Tribune announced it would continue in its current form, at least until the end of of year, while its owners figured out the paper's future. The pivot came after a community effort to save the paper emerged, and the owners received several offers to acquire it.

Calistoga native and former Santa Rosa Press Democrat senior editor Paul Ingalls, who's been involved in efforts to save the Tribune since August, said that, with the deal, many of the functions that go into operating the two papers could be centralized, such as accounting and subscription management.

That would take much of the workload off the journalists currently working at the papers, he said, which would allow them to ramp up their reporting efforts. Ingalls added that he believes staffing at the papers may also be slightly increased.

Each paper will maintain editorial independence, Ingalls added, and the corporation will be overseen by a local board of directors.

"While it is a work in progress, I think there is very little likelihood that we will not pull it off," Ingalls said. "We have expressions, we have commitments of significant sums of money already. And I feel certain that we will be able to raise the money that we will need to cover what will be inevitable losses for several years until we can make these papers profitable."

Yountville resident Marc Hand, who didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday, will serve as chair of Highway 29 Publishing.

Hand is a co-founder and board chair for the National Trust for Local News, a nonprofit formed in 2021 that aims to support community news and keep ownership of those outlets in local hands. The National Trust last year partnered with the journalist-owned Colorado Sun to purchase 24 weekly and monthly newspapers in the Denver area and run them under the Colorado News Conservancy, also a public benefit corporation.

"Like a land trust, we work in partnership with local communities to conserve and transform trusted local and community news organizations so that they can continue to serve their communities' civic, cultural, and information needs for generations to come," says the National Trust website. "Our work provides inclusive pathways for individuals and institutions to invest in the health of our local democracies."

Yountville resident Larry Kamer, of the Kamer Consulting Group, will be Highway 29's publisher. Advisors include Ingalls, former Press Democrat executive editor and publisher Bruce Kyse, and Christopher Haugh.

The Calistoga Tribune's founding publishers Pat Hampton and Ramona Asmus, as well as the Yountville Sun's founder and publisher Sharon Stensaas, will remain affiliated with the publications as publishers emeriti and will also join Highway 29 Publishing's board of directors.

Interviewed by the Napa Valley Register in August, Hampton, who with Asmus founded the Tribune 20 years ago, cited financial challenges and her 2015 diagnosis of Parkinson's disease in the decision to offer the paper for sale.

The 72-year-old Stensaas, who with her late husband Oscar Rhodes opened the Sun in 1998, previously told the Register she would offer the paper for sale due to her age and changing life priorities.

"I'm very proud of what I've done, and I think it's time for someone else to come along and make the improvements I wasn't able to accomplish," she said.

Napa Valley Register city editor Howard Yune contributed to this report.