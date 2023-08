China’s stalling economy puts the world on notice

For more than a quarter-century, China has been synonymous with relentless development and upward mobility. As its 1.4 billion people gained an appetite for the wares of the world — Hollywood movies, South Korean electronics, iron ore mined in Australia — the global economy was propelled by a seemingly inexhaustible engine.

Now that engine is sputtering, posing alarming risks for Chinese households and economies around the planet. Long the centerpiece of a profit-enhancing version of globalization, China has devolved into the ultimate wild card in a moment of extraordinary uncertainty for the world’s economy.

The risks have been amplified in recent weeks by a slew of developments.

First came word that China’s economy had slowed substantially in the spring, extinguishing hopes of a robust expansion following the lifting of extreme COVID restrictions.

This week brought data showing that China’s exports have declined for three months in a row, while imports have dropped for five consecutive months — another indicator of flagging prospects.

Then came news that prices have fallen on a range of goods, from food to apartments, raising the specter that China could be on the brink of so-called deflation, or sustained drops in prices, a harbinger of anemic commercial activity.

And in a sign of deepening distress in China’s housing market — the intersection of finance, construction and household wealth — a major real estate developer called Country Garden missed payments on its bonds and estimated it lost up to $7.6 billion in the first half of the year.

For Chinese workers and households, these events added up to trouble. Around the globe, a weakening Chinese economy signaled a shrinking of demand for major goods — from soybeans harvested in Brazil, to beef raised in the United States, to luxury goods made in Italy. It spelled less appetite for oil, minerals and other building blocks of industry.

“The slowdown in China is definitely going to weigh on the global economic outlook,” said Larry Hu, Hong Kong-based chief China economist for Macquarie, the Australian financial services firm. “Because China is now the No. 1 commodity consumer in the world, the impact is going to be pretty, pretty big.”

Over the past decade, China has been the source of more than 40% of global economic growth, compared with 22% for the United States and 9% from the 20 countries that use the euro currency, according to recent analysis from BCA Research.

Adding to the worry is the widespread sense that Chinese authorities are limited in their options to reinvigorate the economy, given mounting debts now estimated at 282% of national output — more than that of the United States.

The government has outlined spending programs aimed at spurring consumers to spend and businesses to invest. But the details have been opaque, while leaving the impression that local governments will be stuck with the bill. Local governments are at the center of concerns about the debt crisis. They had borrowed aggressively for years to finance the construction of roads, bridges and industrial parks.

All of this is playing out as China’s ruling Communist Party tries to transition from an economy powered by state-directed investments in infrastructure and exports to one led by domestic consumer spending.

The old model has run its course. It worked remarkably well for the two decades spanning the millennium, when the government financed ports, electrical grids and other basic works for an export-led factory boom.

At the same time, private entrepreneurs started some of the world’s more innovative and valuable technology companies. In more recent years, many have been constrained by a regulatory crackdown overseen by President Xi Jinping.

In the rest of the world — and especially in the United States — China’s staggering export growth, combined with the loss of domestic factory jobs, has set off conflicts over trade.

The Trump administration imposed across-the-board tariffs on Chinese imports. The Biden administration has continued that policy, adding prohibitions on investment in key Chinese sectors such as advanced computer chips. President Joe Biden intensified that campaign in signing an executive order Wednesday barring investment in industries that can bolster China’s military.

On Thursday, Biden referred to China’s economic vulnerabilities as “a ticking time bomb,” adding, “When bad folks have problems, they do bad things.”

Xi has previously accused the United States of running a campaign aimed at suppressing China’s development.

Faced with hostilities between Washington and Beijing and chastened during the pandemic by the difficulties moving products from Chinese factories to retailers in North America and Europe, multinational companies have shifted factory orders to countries like Vietnam, India and Mexico.