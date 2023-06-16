CHP: Driver sustains minor injuries as car crashes through fence into post in Santa Rosa

A driver sustained minor injuries Friday afternoon when she drove off the road and crashed in Santa Rosa.

California Highway Patrol spokesperson David deRutte said an older woman drove her blue Toyota Highlander through a fence near the intersection of Millbrae and Primrose avenues in Santa Rosa and crashed into a post.

The crash was reported to California Highway Patrol just after 11 a.m.

deRutte said the woman sustained minor injuries and was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

