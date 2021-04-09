Cline Family Cellars in Sonoma names chief winemaker

Tom Gendall has been named director of winemaking and viticulture at Cline Family Wine Cellars in Sonoma.

Essentially, he replaces Charlie Tsegeletos who retired after 19 years as head winemaker.

Tsegeletos joined Cline Family Cellars in 2002 and managed all winemaking efforts, the production operations and grower relations. His portfolio included brands Cline Family Cellars, Cashmere, Farmhouse and Jacuzzi Family Vineyards. He had previously worked at Pendleton Winery, Hacienda Wine Cellars and D’Agostini Winery, and was past president of Sonoma Valley Vintners and Growers.

Gendall joined Cline in 2016 after holding winemaking positions at Sojourn Cellars, Arrowood Vineyards and Winery, Bryant Family Vineyard besides wineries in New Zealand and Germany.

Phillips family releases first wine from Geyserville winery

The Phillips family of Lodi has renamed the Geyserville winery it bought in 2017 and that had previously been the home of Silver Oak Cellars.

North Coast Wine Co. is the name of the family’s new venture, and this month it released first brand Outerbound Wines.

The company has a Tudor-style winery on a 12-acre vineyard.

Wine industry leader recognized

U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, honored Karissa Kruse as his 2020 Woman of the Year for Sonoma County, an award that he provides annually to a woman in each of the five counties he represents in his congressional district.

Kruse has been president of Sonoma County Winegrowers trade group since 2013, leading its efforts to be a fully sustainable wine grape growing region, as well as being an advocate for local growers.

“Karissa Kruse has helped to put our Sonoma wine community on the international stage,” Thompson said in a statement.

Compiled by Bill Swindell. Submit items to bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com.