Clorox won’t meet demand for disinfecting wipes until 2021, according to CEO

Still looking for Clorox disinfecting wipes? Your search may continue a lot longer.

Grocery store shelves won’t be fully stocked with the pandemic essential until 2021, company CEO Benno Dorer told Reuters in an interview published this week.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and global lockdowns, the Oakland-based hygiene goods maker said it has seen a six-fold increase in demand for many of its disinfectants and it simply can’t keep up with demand, according to the article.

"Disinfecting wipes, which are the hottest commodity in the business right now, will probably take longer because it's a very complex supply chain to make them," he told Reuters.

Many companies make wipes with polyester spunlace, a material also used to make personal protective equipment, like masks and gowns.

Dorer’s comment contradicts a statement he made in May where he said that stores could expect to be fully stocked by summer.

The company is seeing shortages for many of its products, including Glad trash bags and Burt's Bees lip balm. Supply for most products, excluding wipes, will improve “dramatically” within the next four to six months, the CEO told Reuters.

"That entire supply chain is stressed. ... We feel like it's probably going to take until 2021 before we're able to meet all the demand that we have," Dorer said.