Commercial real estate firm installs EV charging stations at 6 Petaluma properties

Basin Street Properties, a major commercial real estate firm in the North Bay, said Monday it has installed 60 electric vehicle charging stations at six of its properties across Petaluma.

The company, which was founded in 1974 in Petaluma and is now based in Reno, Nevada, said the charging stations will help further its commitment to more environmentally sustainable buildings. The project complements its solar installation projects in Sacramento, Petaluma and Santa Rosa. The stations are rated at Level 2, which uses alternating current (AC) power and can provide between 14 and 35 miles of range per hour of charging.

“As electric vehicles usage continues to grow, the proper infrastructure will be an essential amenity for employees needing a charge while at the office,” said Blake Riva, president at Basin Street Properties, in a statement. “This initiative is part of our broader efforts to provide outstanding property amenities to help tenants reconnect with their teams as they return to the office.”

Sonoma County has 794 electric car charging stations as of Monday, according to the state’s Energy Commission, with 551 that are available for public use. The new stations are located at 5341 Old Redwood Highway, 1400 North McDowell Blvd., 1420 North McDowell Blvd., 1800 South McDowell Blvd., 2000 South McDowell Blvd. and at the Petaluma Marina.