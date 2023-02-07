An Irish staple suddenly disappeared from multiple Bay Area Costco locations, and unfortunately for those who still drink bulletproof coffee, it might not return for months.

Kerrygold, an all-natural butter that's used to elevate anything from baked goods to breakfast omelets, was yanked from California and New York grocery stores recently, Bay Area Costco employees told SFGATE. Apparently, its traditional foil packaging might not comply with California's new law on hazardous chemicals, Assembly Bill 1200, which went into effect Jan. 1.

"This bill bans all plant fiber-based food packaging containing PFASs that are either intentionally added or present at levels exceeding 100 parts per million total fluorine," California's Department of Toxic Substances Control website reads. The agency did not respond to an SFGATE request for a list of any other grocery store products that have been pulled to comply with these new standards.

"At Kerrygold, we made the responsible decision to reformulate some of our packaging due to regulatory changes in California which went into effect January 1, 2023," a Kerrygold representative wrote to SFGATE. "Product with PFAS-free packaging is returning to shelves from this week onwards."

However, Gustavo Mendoza, a merchandising manager at the San Francisco Costco on 10th Street, told SFGATE the pasteurized butter likely won't return to stores for another month or two.

PFAS is an abbreviation for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances. Also known as "forever chemicals," they are persistent, long-lasting chemicals that are so common, they're practically omnipresent. They're found in everyday food packaging products and grocery store items like paper plates, disposable bowls and popcorn bags, a 2021 report from the Department of Toxic Substances Control said. Thousands more of these chemicals are in other consumer, commercial and industrial products, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. There isn't a clear scientific consensus on how harmful they are.