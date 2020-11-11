Companies hiring right now in Sonoma County, the Bay Area

If you’re in need of a job or additional income during the pandemic, here are some of the businesses hiring locally right now. If you know of a company that is not included in this list, email us at onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com.

Walmart in Rohnert Park is hiring for full and part-time positions in its fuel station, auto care center and several other departments. For more information or to apply, go here.

Tradesmen International is hiring apprentices, carpenters and electricians in Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, Windsor and Petaluma. Go here for more information and to see specific job listings.

The U.S. Postal Service has multiple openings for various positions throughout the Bay Area, including assistant carriers in Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park and Sonoma. Go here to search for jobs.

FedEx is hiring at locations throughout Sonoma County for several positions, including customer service associates, drivers and package handlers. Go here for more information.

Miyoko's Creamery (2086 Marina Ave., Petaluma) is hiring for a variety of full-time positions, including sanitation associate, compliance specialist and warehouse manager. Go here to see a complete listing or apply.

Whole Foods has several seasonal, full and part-time openings at its Santa Rosa locations for positions such as cashier and prepared foods dishwasher. Go here for more information.

CVS is hiring throughout the North Bay, with positions available in Santa Rosa, Sebastopol, Petaluma and other nearby locations. To learn more or apply, go here.

Lucky Supermarkets is hiring for multiple positions in the North Bay, including clerks and baggers. Go here to learn more.

Target has dozens of available positions at Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, Petaluma, Napa, Novato and San Rafael stores. Go here to search for jobs.

Safeway is hiring hourly retail workers in different departments across the Bay Area. Go here to see all available positions.

Raley’s has several job openings for temporary, part-time and full-time positions, ranging from store clerk to pharmacy technicians. Go here for more information.

Amy’s Kitchen is hiring at both their Petaluma, San Jose and Santa Rosa locations. Go here to learn more or apply.

Lowe’s has seasonal, part-time and full-time job openings at their Cotati and Vallejo locations. Go here for more information.

Exchange Bank has full-time job openings at their Santa Rosa and Rohnert Park locations. Go here to search for jobs.

Amazon is hiring delivery and warehouse workers throughout the Bay Area, including Santa Rosa. Go here to learn more.

La Tortilla Factory (3300 Westwind Blvd. in Santa Rosa) is hiring people to work at its production line in positions such as mixers and light lifters. For more information, go here.

Chick-fil-A locations in Santa Rosa and Rohnert Park have full and part-time job openings. Go here for more information.

Walgreens is hiring pharmacy technicians, shift leads and customer service associates at locations in Cotati, Santa Rosa, Napa and San Rafael. Go here to search for jobs.

Alexander Valley Healthcare is hiring for two full-time care nurses with RN/LVN certification. Go here to learn more about the positions.

VCA Animal Hospitals is hiring for a number of positions, including veterinarians, surgeons and vet tech assistants in the North Bay. Go here for more information.

Perdue Farms is hiring box stackers, billing clerks and more in Sonoma County. Go here to search for jobs.

Sonic Internet Service Provider is looking to fill a number of positions in Sonoma County and the North Bay, such as customer support representative and construction laborer. Go here to learn more.