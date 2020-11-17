Conklin Bros. closing flooring business after 55 years in Santa Rosa

After 55 years in Santa Rosa, Conklin Bros. is closing its flooring and carpeting store and owner Wayne O’Connor has decided to retire.

The store has been a fixture, providing flooring for homes and office buildings to generations of customers, from its former downtown site and then almost eight years in south Santa Rosa. Its downtown location became home to the Art Museum of Sonoma County.

The store, which employs 13 people, will operate through the end of the year.

“I have been here for 40 years. I just started when I walked through the door and was hired on as a floor salesman, and kind of stuck it out until everybody was retired or passed away and I was the only one standing,” O’Connor said.

He has owned the Santa Rosa store for the last 10 years. Conklin Bros. has three other stores operating in the Bay Area not owned by O’Connor.

O’Connor, 62, made the decision to close, after he was unsuccessful in trying to sell the business. No buyers were willing to take it over with the financial burden of running a construction-related business in California, he said.

“It didn’t take a genius to figure out that it’s probably time to just retire,” O’Connor said.

The brutal business climate also was a contributing factor in the owner’s decision to turn out the lights. Wildfires, PG&E power shut-offs along with pandemic-related disruptions made retirement the sensible move.

“If I was younger, I would probably just work my way through it. I could say maybe have another bad year or bad year-and-a-half and then I’ll have 20 good years,” he said. “I’m not working another 20 years, so it’s best to call it a retirement.”

The Santa Rose store prospered by having diversified product lines for small residential jobs and large commercial projects. This allowed Conklin Bros. to holds its own against bigger rivals, including The Home Depot and Lowe’s. The city store also focused on cultivating local customers rather than expanding its geographic reach.

“I think that's what's helped with our longevity,” O’Connor said. “If housing is down then maybe commercial is up, or if housing is down, maybe you’re building a hospital. We have been able to slide around and move with that.”

