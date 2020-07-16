Coronavirus pandemic leads to nationwide coin shortage

First, it was masks and gloves. Then it was toilet paper and hand sanitizer. Now it’s coins.

The pandemic has led to a number of nationwide shortages. Lately, signs are popping up about coin shortages at stores like Wendy’s and Starbucks. Expect to see more in the coming months.

Typically, businesses request coins from banks, which in turn request them from the Federal Reserve Bank. But in June, the Fed announced temporary limits on banks’ requests for pennies, nickels, dimes and quarters.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly disrupted the supply chain and normal circulation patterns for U.S. coin,” the Fed said in a statement.

The nationwide shortage is a result of two trends. First, there’s been a decrease in business transactions and in the use of coin recyclers, like Coinstar, meaning there are fewer coins in circulation. Second, the U.S. Mint reduced the number of employees per shift at its Denver and Philadelphia facilities — which make all the coins for commerce in the U.S. — to enhance social distancing.

From January to April, production fell about 35% at the U.S. Mint, a bureau of the Treasury Department. In May, the bureau worked mandatory Saturday overtime and offered voluntary Sunday overtime to ramp up production, a spokesman for the Mint said.

It produced 904.1 million coins in May, about a 13% increase from the April low, and produced 1.5 billion coins in June. For the rest of 2020, it plans to produce more than 1.35 billion coins a month.

The Fed wants the Mint to maximize coin production and is asking banks to order only the coins they need to meet near-term customer demands. But “these measures alone will not be enough to resolve near-term issues,” according to the Fed.

That’s why it’s also allocating coins based on banks’ past order histories. The Fed expects the shortage to remedy itself as businesses open back up and coin circulation returns to normal.