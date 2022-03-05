Coturri family brings in new chief operating officer to lead its Sonoma vineyard, winery efforts

Mayacamas Olds has been appointed as the chief operating officer for both Enterprise Vineyards and Winery Sixteen 600, which are part of the Coturri family’s winery portfolio.

“Bringing Mayacamas into the company will allow me to spend more time in the vineyards, focusing on the amazing sites we get to farm and guiding new projects,” founder Phil Coturri said in a statement. His companies have been at the forefront of organic farming in Sonoma County.

Olds was named to the new position Tuesday and comes to the job after working with some prominent local names in the winery business after growing up at her family’s Sky Vineyards property on Mount Veeder in Napa Valley. She has worked at Diageo Chateau & Estate Wines and then served as head of viticulture at Newton Vineyards in St. Helena. She was most recently general manager of Gloria Ferrer Caves & Vineyards in Sonoma.

The company’s vineyard management team oversees the vineyards of some 35 properties in the North Coast. It has more than 100 employees who oversee vineyards whose fruit goes into notable wineries such as Kamen Estate, Mayacamas, Laurel Glen and Oakville Ranch.

“Mayacamas Olds is one of the most talented viticulturalists I know,” Coturri added. “We share a dedication to organic and regenerative growing and have the same vineyard sensibilities. She’s developed innovative ways to farm naturally and respectfully in every vineyard situation in which she’s worked.”

Vintage Wine Estates announces new personnel moves

Vintage Wine Estates has announced recent personnel moves as part of its growth strategy through strategic acquisitions.

Russell Joy will leave as chief operating officer “to pursue other interests” after only six months at the position, the company said in a statement. Joy had previously served in a top position overseeing the Ste. Michelle Wine Estates portfolio in California that included Patz & Hall, Conn Creek and Stag's Leap Wine Cellars.

Katherine DeVillers has been named executive vice president of acquisition integrations after serving as chief financial officer for more than three years, which included the Santa Rosa-based company becoming a publicly traded firm last year.

“She has significant experience in our industry and has demonstrated her depth of knowledge in the operations of the business. Her talent and experience are fitting for this new role to ensure we are capturing the significant synergies available through our acquisition strategy,” said Pat Roney, chief executive officer of Vintage Wine Estates.

Kristina Johnston will join the company as the new chief financial officer after working 17 years at Constellation Brands Inc.

In addition, Zach Long has been promoted to senior vice president of winemaking and production after serving as director of winemaking for 11 years at Kunde Estates.

Lake County celebrates 10 years of grower training program

The Lake County Winegrape Commission is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its Master Vigneron Academy, a program that supports and promotes the professional development of Spanish-speaking vineyard supervisors.

The program was the first of its kind when it started in 2012 and offers an accredited training program in which participants go through courses to expand their knowledge of various aspects of grape growing. More than 80 students have graduated and the program has expanded to offer classes for first-time vineyard supervisors as well as high school students.

“Education and development of our current and potential workforce is a key part of developing Lake County as a world-class wine region … investing in people within our community has them turn around and invest in us,” Brenna Sullivan, executive director of the Lake County Farm Bureau, said in a statement.

