CVS unveils COVID-19 vaccination sweepstakes

CVS Health has announced a new sweepstakes to encourage people to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations and to thank their customers.

The company announced the lineup of prizes Tuesday.

Prizes include $500, a seven-day cruise, a trip to the Super Bowl in Los Angeles, a trip to Bermuda, music festival tickets and more.

The “One Step Closer” sweepstakes has a total of 1,000 prizes available. Winners will be drawn weekly over a six-week period, according to a press release.

The sweepstakes is open to people 18 and up who received a vaccination or have registered to receive a vaccination from CVS Health prior to the close of the sweepstakes on July 10.

To enter to win, go to www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-vaccination-sweepstakes.

To schedule an immunization, visit www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine. Patients can also walk-in to receive the vaccine without an appointment.

CVS Health has administered over 17 million COVID-19 vaccines in long-term care and retail locations, according to the company.