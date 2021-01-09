Dealing with debt: Advice from money pros on saving, spending

Thousands of Sonoma County workers are coping with job loss and wage reductions as the coronavirus pandemic continues. Dealing with Debt is an in-depth series that examines how to manage debt and alleviate financial stress.

The following tips for surviving COVID-19, and the next financial crisis that comes after it, were offered during interviews with about a dozen financial experts in Sonoma County.

“We’ve been inviting clients to set aside cash, to make sure they have a reasonable amount of money in an emergency reserve, some kind of cash cushion,” said David Lawrence, a certified financial planner and senior client adviser with Willow Creek Wealth Management in Sebastopol and San Rafael. “Once you have that, you can absorb a lot of stresses in your life.”

Eileen Freiburger, a certified financial planner with Abacus Wealth Partners in Sebastopol, urges everyone to ask two fundamental questions: What are my priorities? What is the purpose of my money? “Know what you have and what you’re spending and what that will look like in two years.”

If unemployment is coming, are you paying off your credit cards? “Get on the phone and ask for a rate reduction. You have to, or you’ll never get out of it,” said Freiburger. Shop for the best interest rates for most financial products at bankrate.com. Get help from a nonprofit credit counseling service. Do not use a for-profit debt reduction service.

“Get laser focused on intentional spending, saving and investing. Turn anxiety into action, like making a repayment plan with creditors or rethinking your income strategy,” said Elizabeth Powell, a Santa Rosa financial wellness coach. She urges her clients to reduce spending and build an emergency fund to cover six to nine months of living expenses.

Powell has a client who is retired and dependent on income from property she rented before the pandemic to UC Berkeley students. Now months of lost income have forced her to consider selling her home of 20 years and moving out of state. “Right now everything is so uncertain it’s imperative that we face our numbers,” Powell said. “It’s hugely empowering to see your numbers in digital format, so you have something to work with.”

“People whose financial health was not in order at the onset of COVID-19 are likely going to struggle, if they aren’t already,” said Cynthia Riggs, a Sebastopol business consultant who worries about future unknowns.

Riggs, who specializes in helping women entrepreneurs, tells clients to develop a relationship with a banker if they don’t already have one. Be accumulating as much in resources as possible. “Keep your head out of the sand and be ready to take action quickly. It’s a bigger risk to do nothing.”

If you can’t make payments on a loan or your mortgage, contact your lender right away because they can often help. Don’t ignore the problem, it will just get worse. “We told our members, if you can’t make a payment, call us,” said Todd Sheffield, CEO of Community First Credit Union.

“We refinance many payday loans, and we do a lot of debt consolidation,” said Ron Felder, chief financial officer of Redwood Credit Union. “It’s shocking how much money you can save somebody just by consolidating what they have into a much lower interest rate and payments. It’s dramatic. We do that every day.”

Other tips:

Let go of shame around taking unemployment insurance payments, needing a loan, or needing help pivoting your career. Ask for help. Financial counselors, coaches and bankers know options for you, and they know government programs that can help.

Guard against fraud. In Sonoma County low-income people are targeted by a flood of scammers, several credit counselors said. Statewide consumer complaints were up 34% in the nine-month period from March 1 through the end of November, state officials reported.

Given today’s historically low interest rates, look into refinancing your debt.

Know what you’re spending, get clear on your top spending priorities and have a monthly spending and saving plan. Too much debt is generally thought to be monthly payments that exceed about 40% of monthly income.

Avoid tapping into your retirement savings.

Build up your emergency savings fund. Then in a crisis you have more options, feel more in control and don’t have to borrow high-interest money.

Many financial planning resources are online, and during the COVID-19 shutdown is a great time to take advantage of digital education.

Set up a checking account with a bank or credit union. They often offer free credit help and advice and can be more likely than non-bank lenders to discourage intemperate borrowing.

Mary Fricker is a retired Press Democrat business reporter. You can reach her at mfricker@sonic.net.