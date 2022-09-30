Subscribe

Despite prized crop, Mendocino County cannabis farmers struggle amid bureaucracy snafus, market pressures

BILL SWINDELL
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 29, 2022, 7:02PM
Updated 22 minutes ago

The 2016 passage of Proposition 64 that legalized adult use of cannabis for Californians was supposed to usher in a new era for one of the state’s most valuable agricultural crops. A prime beneficiary would be the region of the Emerald Triangle, where small growers in Humboldt, Mendocino and Trinity counties through the decades produced the country’s most prized marijuana.

But six years later, the legal growers in Mendocino County are in trouble amid a regulatory morass.

“It’s an unmitigated disaster,” said Michael Katz, executive director of the Mendocino Cannabis Alliance, the trade group that represents the local industry.

The growers are suffering like others throughout the Golden State because the wholesale price for cannabis has dropped this harvest to about a ceiling of $300 per pound as opposed to $1,500 two years ago. The culprit has been competition from black-market product from within and out of the state.

They also cannot sell directly to consumers under current rules.

In addition, farmers also face competitive pressures from large operations that have overwhelmed their small-scale efforts by creating an industrialized system within California.

For example, a state agency issued in 2017 a rule that allowed wealthy operators to accumulate multiple licenses, which allows them to circumvent a ban on cultivating more than one acre until Jan. 1, 2023. A recent Los Angeles Times analysis found that the 10 largest operators have 22% of the overall state licenses for cultivation through that loophole.

Much of the problem, however, also was self-inflicted locally in Mendocino County, where the board of supervisors is poised on Oct. 4 to consider a slate of policy recommendations. The items are designed to help the growers who still remain, especially as many have already given up amid bureaucratic hassles and financial pressures.

“These are people’s homesteads. Their homes. Their communities. The stakes are so much higher,” said Hannah Nelson, a Fort Bragg attorney who has worked on cannabis issues for 30 years and has helped local growers.

Mendocino County has about 600 businesses that operate under cultivation licenses for 290 acres of cannabis fields, generating more than $131 million in value in 2020, Katz said.

That places cannabis as the top crop in the county, far surpassing wine grapes at $82 million in value.

“They have invested their life savings, if they have any, or borrowed money to get to this point. If it doesn’t work, it’s not just, ‘Oh, darn, I tried this business and it didn’t work.’ It’s that they have to sell their property and leave,” Nelson said.

That’s the fear of Supervisor John Haschak, who represents the areas of Willits, Laytonville and Covelo in the northern part of the county where local residents have suffered as cannabis cultivation has struggled. Once a timber bastion, his district doesn’t have the tourist draw of the coastal region nor the diversity of businesses as in the south. But it does have a reputation for producing high-quality weed.

“I think the economy is taking a hit,” Haschak said.

Haschak was part of a panel that put together a list of 12 recommendations before the board of supervisors that the county could implement immediately to streamline the permitting process and help growers.

It includes such things as more quickly allocating state grant funding to growers to help in their permitting; providing more county staff to process licenses; allowing for processing and packaging in residences; and establishing a dispute resolution system for decisions that do not result in denials.

Mendocino officials are operating under a tight deadline of June 30. That’s when the state transitions from a system of provisional licenses for cultivators to annual licenses.

Farmers must have received their new local permits ― which includes proving that they met environmental standards under the rigorous California Environmental Quality Act ― to be eligible to obtain their state license under the new system. But only a small percentage of farmers in Mendocino County have so far received their updated new local licenses, said Nelson.

Those who are worried include Blaire AuClair, who, with her husband, Daniel, operate Radicle Herbs, an award-winning diversified cannabis and vegetable farm in the Covelo area.

AuClair filed for the new license in August 2020 through a digital portal the county established, but has not had a planner assigned to her case.

“There's been a lot of promises of things getting done and they haven't gotten (done),” she said.

The bureaucratic obstacles come on top of the business pressures. “I feel like at so many times our hands are tied and our feet are stuck in cement,” AuClair said.

Ben Blake, co-founder of Esensia, which has produced premium cannabis on a quarter-acre plot in Mendocino County, also shared similar concerns. A nearby grower sold his property after developing the site over the past decade, he said.

“I know dozens of people just in Mendocino … they are out. The have sold their property. A lot of them have left California and they are not coming back,” said Blake, whose farm won two awards at this year’s cannabis competition at the California State Fair.

In particular, Blake noted threats by Mendocino County to deny permits over improper vegetation removal, which became a major dust-up this spring.

“I think all of us would like to see more of an attitude of how do we get to yes? How do we get success rather than throwing up roadblocks,” he added.

The issues in Mendocino County can be somewhat attributed to local officials who created a cannabis ordinance almost six years ago and before the state fully put in place its framework for cultivation regulations, Nelson said.

“It also made an ordinance that was much more complicated than any other jurisdiction,” she said of Mendocino County.

There have been significant conflicts between integrating the state and Mendocino County rules. In addition, six different officials have been put in charge of the permitting issues over the years, which have been spread out over three separate county departments, Nelson said.

Supervisor Haschak also noted the county hasn’t had sufficient personnel to handle the permitting demands and it has become daunting for local growers.

“I think the bandwidth issue has been one that's plagued us that we haven't been able to hire the planners,” he said.

The state deadline is “a ticking time bomb that we need to be really cognizant” in trying to expedite the new licenses, Haschak said. “Tuesday is incredibly important,” Nelson added, referring to the board meeting.

The debate comes as Visit Mendocino, the agency responsible for promoting tourism in the region, has launched a campaign to attract visitors to explore local cannabis farms similar to what wineries have done in Napa and Sonoma counties.

Travis Scott, executive director for the agency, said in a statement that “luring this new market is key to smoking the competition.”

It also comes as there have been more licensed dispensaries opening, particularly in the Ukiah area.

“I think cannabis tourism has to be one of the draws. There’s no reason why Mendocino County can’t be the Napa Valley equivalent (for cannabis),” Haschak said.

“We can market this place as the real birthplace of cannabis in the country. I think there’s a real opportunity there to have a thriving economy with cannabis as part of it.”

Bill Swindell

Business, Beer and Wine, The Press Democrat  

In the North Coast, we are surrounded by hundreds of wineries along with some of the best breweries, cidermakers and distillers. These industries produce an abundance of drinks as well as good stories – and those are what I’m interested in writing. I also keep my eye on our growing cannabis industry and other agricultural crops, which have provided the backbone for our food-and-wine culture for generations.

