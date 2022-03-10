Disney CEO says company is ‘opposed’ to Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

It was a bruised Bob Chapek who arrived at Disney’s annual shareholder meeting Wednesday — and all because of a crisis of his own making.

Earlier in the week, Chapek, the company’s CEO, botched an internal email to Disney employees. He was seeking to explain Disney’s public silence on anti-LGBTQ legislation in Florida that activists have labeled the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. There had been growing internal pressure on Chapek to condemn the bill, especially since his predecessor, Robert A. Iger, had already done so on Twitter and Disney employs 80,000 people in Florida. Instead, Chapek’s nearly 1,000-word memo poured gasoline on the fire, and the hashtag #boycottDisney was soon trending on social media.

“I am deeply angered by Disney thinking it can look the other way,” Abigail Disney, a granddaughter of one of Disney’s founders, wrote on Twitter. Employees in some parts of the company — Lucasfilm in San Francisco, Walt Disney World in Florida — complained to managers. On Tuesday, the Animation Guild, which represents Hollywood animation artists, writers and technicians, called Chapek’s decision to stay quiet “a momentous misstep” that “defies logic and company ethics.” The Los Angeles Times skewered the company in an opinion column headlined in part, “Disney sets a new standard for corporate cowardice.”

Chapek addressed the criticism Wednesday.

“While we’ve been strong supporters of the community for decades, I know that many are upset that we did not speak out against the bill,” said Chapek, who made his remarks off camera during the virtual meeting. “We were opposed to the bill from the outset, and we chose not to take a public position because we felt we could be more effective working behind the scenes directly with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.”

Since that effort failed, Chapek said, with the Florida Legislature passing the bill Tuesday, he had called Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday “to express our disappointment and concern that if legislation becomes law, it could be used to unfairly target gay lesbian, nonbinary and transgender kids and families.”

“The governor heard our concerns and agreed to meet with me and LGBTQ+ members of our senior team in Florida to discuss the ways to address them,” Chapek said.

DeSantis has voiced support for the legislation, which is titled the Parental Rights in Education bill. It would ban classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade; lessons on those topics in other grades would be prohibited unless they are “age appropriate or developmentally appropriate,” a vague threshold. And parents would be allowed to sue over violations.

A spokesperson for DeSantis responded to Chapek’s remarks in a dismissive manner: “This is the first time we have heard from Disney regarding HB 1557. The governor did take the call from Mr. Chapek. The governor’s position has not changed. No in-person meeting has been scheduled yet.”

In response, a Disney spokesperson said that, while it was the first time that Chapek had personally called to press DeSantis, Disney officials had been in frequent contact with his office about the matter over the past six weeks.

Chapek also said Disney would donate $5 million to LGTBQ organizations, including the Human Rights Campaign. “As I wrote to our employees earlier this week, we’re committed to supporting community organizations like these so they are better equipped to take on these fights,” he said. “Meanwhile, we will also be assessing our approach to advocacy, including political giving in Florida.”

The Human Rights Campaign rejected Disney’s donation.

“While Disney took a regrettable stance by choosing to stay silent amid political attacks against LGBTQ+ families in Florida — including hardworking families employed by Disney — today they took a step in the right direction,” Joni Madison, the organization’s interim president, said in a statement. “But it was merely the first step.” She said that HRC, as the nonprofit is known, would decline Disney’s funds “until we see them build on their public commitment.”

Disney responded with a statement: “We signed the HRC’s national business statement opposing anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and pledged to financially support their efforts, and, while we are surprised and disappointed that they will not take our financial support at this time, we remain committed to meaningful action to combat legislation targeting the LGBTQ+ community.”

Before Chapek appeared at Disney's meeting, Susan Arnold, who succeeded Iger as Disney’s chairperson (and who is one of the highest-ranking women in corporate America to live openly as a lesbian), offered opening remarks. She praised the company’s profitability and growth and added that Disney strove “to create a workplace in which all employees feel welcomed and supported and to contribute to communities where we work.”

Then, in what appeared to be a pretaped video, a gregarious Chapek, smiling and wearing a light gray suit with no tie, spent more than 30 minutes praising recent accomplishments, including the opening of a new “Star Wars” attraction at Disney World, and teasing upcoming offerings, like the summertime rollout of a new Disney cruise ship.

He then went off camera and did his best to execute a graceful exit from the “Don’t Say Gay” situation. “What we stand for as a company matters,” he said.

Chapek’s executive training wheels came off in December. For nearly two years, ever since Disney promoted him to CEO, he had continued to answer to Iger, who remained executive chairman. At the end of last year, when Iger retired, it was finally Chapek’s chance to shine.

It started off well. Disney delivered sensational quarterly earnings Feb. 9, with investors stunned at theme park profitability and the number of Disney+ subscribers. Then came the criticism over the Florida legislation.

The matter gave Chapek his first serious trial by fire with a public relations matter. It amounted to a setback, especially given the image-polishing opportunity that Disney’s annual meeting could have provided.

His words seemed to diminish some of the heat on Disney. But the matter was far from extinguished. Later Wednesday, some artists at Disney-owned Pixar sent a letter to Disney leaders saying that the company’s actions were “not enough.” Excerpts were published online by Judd Legum, author of the political newsletter Popular Information.

“We are disappointed, hurt, afraid and angry,” the letter said.