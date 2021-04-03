Dodd, McGuire chairing state Senate committee on wine sector rebound

State Sens. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, and Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, have been appointed co-chairs of the Senate select committee on California’s Wine Industry for this legislative session.

The two local lawmakers will focus on helping the wine sector recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, including the loss of sales due to tasting room closures.

“As we recover from the coronavirus pandemic, it is essential that California support the wine industry, which is a major economic and tourism driver for our state,” Dodd said in a prepared statement.

“These past twelve months have been among the most challenging for California’s wine industry. Through wildfires, weeks of smoke and now this pandemic, grape growers, farmworkers and vintners are reeling,“ McGuire said.

Shannon Family Wines expands distribution

Shannon Family Wines in Lake County has expanded its distribution partnership with Republic National Distributing Co. of Atlanta to cover 18 states and the District of Columbia.

The new agreement will start on May 1 and cover Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas Utah, Washington, and Wyoming besides Washington, D.C.

Shannon has a wine portfolio that includes labels OVIS, Shannon Ridge and Steele Wines and owns about 1,100 vineyard acres in the region.

Website showcases environmentally friendly wines

A new website was launched to highlight certified sustainable winemaking efforts in California.

The California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance program has established the website californiasustainablewine.com.

Viewers can find sustainable wines based on their wineries and vineyards. They are broken down by specific county and varietal. About 32% of California vineyard acres have been certified as sustainable and 9.4 million cases bear the logo of having such certification.

