Dry Creek Vineyard founder Stare honored by Wine Enthusiast magazine

David Stare, founder of Dry Creek Vineyard in Healdsburg, has been honored as “American Wine Legend” by Wine Enthusiast magazine.

The magazine will hold a black-tie gala on Feb. 7 in Miami so Stare can pick up the award in person as part of the publication’s Wine Star Awards.

Stare founded the winery almost 50 years ago and helped popularize the Dry Creek Valley wine region, known for its zinfandel. He also was the first vintner to plant sauvignon blanc in the Dry Creek Valley in 1972 as well as first to produce a fumé blanc in Sonoma County.

His daughter, Kim Stare Wallace, has served as president of the family-owned winery since 2013.

Andy Beckstoffer donates $1 million to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

Andy and Betty Beckstoffer of Beckstoffer Vineyards have donated $1 million to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. The funds will go to the university’s Justin and J. Lohr Center for Wine and Viticulture to fund the Beckstoffer Vineyards Fermentation Hall.

The center was completed in September and will open to students in the winter quarter. It is the largest completely donor-funded capital project in history of CSU system.

Beckstoffer Vineyards employs four graduates of Cal Poly who are key members his management and viticulture teams.

Beckstoffer is a legendary grape grower with holdings in the Napa Valley, Mendocino County and the Red Hills region of Lake County.

“Cal Poly has produced some of the most talented viticulturalists and vineyard managers in the world, and we are especially proud that they allowed us to be to be a part of this program,” Andy Beckstoffer said in a statement.

Sonoma-Cutrer makes donation to end childhood hunger

Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards of Windsor and Woodford Reserve, the Kentucky distillery, have made a joint $50,000 donation to No Kid Hungry, a national effort dedicated to ending childhood hunger.

The companies, both owned by Brown-Forman Corp., first partnered with the organization in July 2018 and have since donated a total of $200,000 to the campaign.

“At both Sonoma Cutrer and Woodford Reserve, we are wholeheartedly committed to the communities we call home, whether in our backyards or across the globe,” said Cara Morrison, the chardonnay winemaker at Sonoma-Cutrer, in a statement. “It is our privilege to work with No Kid Hungry in their ongoing efforts to feed kids without access to the meals they need.”

Compiled by Bill Swindell. Submit items to bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com.