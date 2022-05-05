Duckhorn makes another vineyard purchase in Central Coast region

The Duckhorn Portfolio in St. Helena announced Tuesday it bought a 289-acre ranch in the Paso Robles American Viticultural District to further source wine grapes from the Central Coast region.

Duckhorn, which became a publicly traded company last year, said the property has 265 acres of vineyard planted to cabernet sauvignon. That adds to its other investments along the Central Coast that already includes 82 acres of its estate vineyards on Mt. Harlan.

The wine company said the fruit will go into its Postmark and Decoy labels, the latter which continues to attract strong sales for the winery. The company reported for the second quarter that its overall net sales were $98.7 million, an increase of $15.1 million, or 18% versus the prior year period.

“There is a reason why Paso Robles has the most Cabernet Sauvignon acreage of any appellation in California outside of Napa Valley,” Alex Ryan, chief executive officer and president of The Duckhorn Portfolio, said in a statement.

“In addition to producing phenomenal Cabernet Sauvignon, the Paso Robles winemaking community has done a fantastic job of building global awareness for the region and its wines. Putting down roots in this acclaimed region is an important next step in our long-term vision.”

C. Mondavi & Family enter canned wine market

C. Mondavi & Family is getting into the canned wine business.

The St. Helena-based company is partnering with John Curtis & Sons, creators of West + Wilder, to bring the premium canned wine brand to more consumers through Mondavi’s strong distribution and sales network.

C. Mondavi was ranked as the 18th-largest wine company in the country last year producing 1.7 million cases, according to Wine Business Monthly.

The company joins the E. & J. Gallo Winery and Delicato Family Wines, among others, in pursuing growth through the canned wine category, which is popular with younger consumers.

Sparkling canned wines have had a 27% sales growth over the past year, C. Mondavi noted.

“We bring incredible strength in distribution and sales with our distribution network, which will give the wines a boost in the marketplace and ultimately allow us to make an even bigger U.S. impact,” said David Brown, president and CEO of C. Mondavi & Family, whose portfolio includes Charles Krug Winery, CK Mondavi and Family and French Blue.

Far Niente gets new marketing head

Kate McManus has been selected as the new vice president of marketing for Far Niente Family of Wineries & Vineyards in the Napa Valley.

McManus previously worked as vice president of marketing at Distinguished Vineyards & Wine Partners and vice president of marketing at Delicato Family Vineyards. She also worked at Constellation Brands Inc., where she led marketing for domestic and international wineries.

In her new role, McManus will oversee consumer, digital and trade marketing for Far Niente and its portfolio that includes Nickel & Nickel, Bella Union, EnRoute, Dolce and Post & Beam.

“She excels at building brands with a consumer first approach and will bring her expertise and insight to her new role, creating strategies for each brand that will allow them to complement our overall portfolio,” CEO Steve Spadarotto said in a statement.

Compiled by Bill Swindell. Submit items to bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com.