Duckhorn reports drop in net income for the first quarter

The Duckhorn Portfolio reported Wednesday net income of $19.8 million for the past quarter that ended on Oct. 31, which was a 7% decrease from the same period a year ago.

Duckhorn, the St. Helena-based company that owns Kosta Browne in Sebastopol and Goldeneye in Mendocino County, noted its nets sales for the past quarter were $108.2 million, a 4-percent increase from the same period in 2021.

The company added that its first quarter 2023 set a record high in quarterly net sales, which was driven by its Duckhorn Vineyards and Decoy brands.

“We are off to a strong start to the year and are confident in our ability to deliver our fiscal 2023 financial targets. Longer term, with premiumization tail winds at our back, we believe we will continue to leverage our unrivaled brand strength,” Alex Ryan, president and CEO of Duckhorn, said in a statement.

Kit Gilbert, president, Simon Family Estate, Napa Valley on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 (Robb McDonough Jr. photo)

New leader named at Napa Valley winery

Kit Gilbert has been named the new president of Simon Family Estate, a Napa Valley collaboration between vintners Sam and Nada Simon and renowned local winemaker Maayan Koschitzky.

Before joining Simon Family Estate, Gilbert was general manager for luxury label Adamvs in Angwin for four years. Previously, she was director of sales and marketing for Dana Estates' VASO Cellars, also in Napa Valley.

“Kit's extensive track record for luxury brand building, her direct-to-consumer marketing acumen, her exceptional financial and production management skills, and her talent for effective team building are just a few of the qualities that make her a great fit for our brand,” said Sam Simon, vintner and co-owner, in a statement.

Gilbert also worked as marketing brand manager for the Paul Hobbs Wines and at Hall and Constellation brands.

Lake County grape growers launch pruning program

The Lake County Winegrape Commission has launched a pruning program that will train up to 315 participants in both English and Spanish for the crucial work conducted during winter in preparation for the next growing season.

The commission, which represents grape growers in Lake County, received state funding for the program for the next three seasons and it includes a one-day session on best practices for thinning the vines during the spring.

The classes also will focus on sustainable viticultural techniques.

“No matter how much you know about vineyard work, there are always new techniques or tricks of the trade that you can learn,” Tony Medina, vineyard foreman at Cache Creek Vineyards and Winery in Clearlake Oaks, said in a statement. “I’m always eager to learn more and further hone my skills in the vineyard.”

The North Bay Business Journal contributed to this article. Compiled by Bill Swindell. Submit items to bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com.