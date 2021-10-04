Duckhorn wine company reports strong 2021, after March stock offering

The Duckhorn Portfolio on Monday reported that its net income for fiscal 2021 was $7.4 million, a sharp turnaround from the $2.7 million loss the prior year.

The St. Helena-based company, which owns its flagship Duckhorn Vineyards as well as Sebastopol’s Kosta Browne and Goldeneye in Mendocino County, became a publicly traded company earlier this year in an effort to tap into equity markets to pay for its expansion.

“I am very pleased to report that we have exceeded our expectations, with a strong fourth quarter that caps off an exceptional year for Duckhorn,” President and Chairman Alex Ryan said in a statement.

The company said its net sales were $70.9 million for the year, a jump of $18.7 million, or 35.7%, from a year ago. The company’s leading Decoy and Duckhorn Vineyard winery brands outpaced the rest of the portfolio.

In March, Duckhorn’s stock started trading above $17 per share when it debuted on the New York Stock Exchange; it closed at $23.52 per share on Monday.