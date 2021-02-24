Duckhorn Wine Co. files for $100 million IPO

Duckhorn Wine Co., which owns Sebastopol’s Kosta Browne and Mendocino County’s Goldeneye wineries, filed papers Wednesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial stock offering of $100 million.

The St. Helena-based company, which produces luxury wines sold in all 50 states is owned by private equity group TSG Consumer Partners, will use “NAPA” as its ticker symbol when shares start trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.

Duckhorn’s move follows Vintage Wine Estates of Santa Rosa, which announced earlier this month it also would become a public company as a way to raise fresh cash to grow in the competitive and challenged wine marketplace.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.