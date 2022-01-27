Subscribe

Economist: Sonoma County should rebound faster from the COVID-19 pandemic than the rest of California

BILL SWINDELL
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 27, 2022, 11:55AM
Updated 2 hours ago

Sonoma County’s economy should recover more quickly from the COVID-19 pandemic than the state of California as tourism and wine and beverage production steadily picks up over the next few years, a top economist said Thursday.

Employment growth in the county should increase from 3.5% to 5% over the next two years while personal income growth should rise by 5% to 8%, said Jerry Nickelsburg, director of the UCLA Anderson School of Management’s forecast service, during a Zoom presentation sponsored by the Sonoma County Economic Development Board.

“You saw that Sonoma is down by 7.7% in employment (since the pandemic) but recovery is really in sight. We will see this initially faster than California,” Nickelsburg said.

The county still has to make up about 17,000 lost jobs before the onset of COVID-19 almost two years ago with the most of the decrease in leisure and hospitality employment and then followed by education and finance, he said. The construction and transportation sectors have both experienced employment gain.

This is a developing story. Check back later.

Bill Swindell

Business, Beer and Wine, The Press Democrat  

In the North Coast, we are surrounded by hundreds of wineries along with some of the best breweries, cidermakers and distillers. These industries produce an abundance of drinks as well as good stories – and those are what I’m interested in writing. I also keep my eye on our growing cannabis industry and other agricultural crops, which have provided the backbone for our food-and-wine culture for generations.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette