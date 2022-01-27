Economist: Sonoma County should rebound faster from the COVID-19 pandemic than the rest of California

Sonoma County’s economy should recover more quickly from the COVID-19 pandemic than the state of California as tourism and wine and beverage production steadily picks up over the next few years, a top economist said Thursday.

Employment growth in the county should increase from 3.5% to 5% over the next two years while personal income growth should rise by 5% to 8%, said Jerry Nickelsburg, director of the UCLA Anderson School of Management’s forecast service, during a Zoom presentation sponsored by the Sonoma County Economic Development Board.

“You saw that Sonoma is down by 7.7% in employment (since the pandemic) but recovery is really in sight. We will see this initially faster than California,” Nickelsburg said.

The county still has to make up about 17,000 lost jobs before the onset of COVID-19 almost two years ago with the most of the decrease in leisure and hospitality employment and then followed by education and finance, he said. The construction and transportation sectors have both experienced employment gain.

This is a developing story. Check back later.