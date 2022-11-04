Elon Musk begins mass layoffs at Twitter

SAN FRANCISCO - Elon Musk is beginning mass layoffs at Twitter, sharply reducing the company's workforce of 7,500 and beginning his wholesale overhaul of the company, as he took aim at a work environment he has decried as too relaxed.

"Team, In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday," the email to workers read, instructing them of how they may learn whether their position was affected. "We recognize that this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is unfortunately necessary to ensure the company's success moving forward."

The layoffs decision came after a week-long assessment of Twitter, where Musk and his deputies imposed a product freeze that stopped development on Twitter's internal projects, brought in Tesla engineers to review Twitter's code, and left workers anxiously waiting in a vacuum of information on the company's direction and leadership.

Musk was expected to proceed with plans to lay off about 50 percent of Twitter's staff, according to people familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to candidly discuss confidential plans.

The layoffs were expected to affect the sales, trust and safety, marketing, product, engineering and legal teams - targeting the company across the board.

Prior to Musk taking over the site, Twitter had already planned broad layoffs, which would have affected up to a quarter of the staff, according to people familiar the plans. The Washington Post reported previously the company's board was planning to cut thousands of jobs as part of an effort to save $700 million in labor costs.