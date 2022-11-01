Elon Musk’s Twitter faces exodus of advertisers and executives

SAN FRANCISCO — Twitter is facing an exodus of executives and skittish advertisers as Elon Musk and his advisers take control of the social media company.

At least five top Twitter executives — including the chief marketing officer, the chief customer officer, the head of people and diversity, and the head of product — have departed the company in recent days, according to seven people with knowledge of the matter and public statements.

At the same time, advertisers — which provide about 90% of Twitter’s revenue — are increasingly grappling with Musk’s ownership of the platform. The billionaire has spooked some advertisers because he has said he would loosen Twitter’s content rules, which could lead to a surge in misinformation and other toxic content.

IPG, one of the world’s largest advertising companies, issued a recommendation Monday for clients to temporarily pause their spending on Twitter because of moderation concerns, three people with knowledge of the communication said.

Twitter has been in disarray as it adjusts to a new reality under Musk, who closed his $44 billion buyout of the company last week. Musk fired Twitter’s CEO, its chief financial officer and others before moving quickly to install close confidants and trusted engineers from his other companies at the social media firm.

A Twitter spokesperson declined to comment. Musk did not respond to a request for comment. IPG did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The executives who left Twitter in recent days include Leslie Berland, the chief marketing officer; Jay Sullivan, the head of product; Sarah Personette, the chief customer officer, who managed the company’s relationships with advertisers; Dalana Brand, the head of people and diversity; and Nick Caldwell, the executive responsible for core technologies like infrastructure.

IPG’s recommendation on pausing spending on Twitter followed an announcement from General Motors, which said last week that it was temporarily suspending its advertising on Twitter. GM is a competitor of Musk’s electric vehicle company, Tesla.

IPG, a holding company with several agencies handling advertising spending, has clients such as American Express, Coca-Cola, Johnson & Johnson, Mattel and Spotify.

More than 40 civil rights groups also sent an open letter to 20 of Twitter’s top advertisers Tuesday, urging them to suspend their advertising on Twitter if Musk throws out the platform’s content moderation safeguards.

“If Elon Musk follows through with just a fraction of what he has already committed to doing, then Twitter will not and cannot be a safe platform for brands,” the groups wrote. “Urgent action is needed by advertisers.”