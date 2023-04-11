Employee of the Month. April 2023: Kymell Mitchell, Account Executive Inside Sales, The Press Democrat

For more than seven years, Kymell Mitchell has served our advertising customers in a variety of different ways.

From her tenure as an Account Manager assisting local businesses with the fulfillment of their print and digital ad campaigns to writing classified ads for everything from bikes to cars to open homes. She’s helped businesses celebrate their success and – most recently – helped grieving families memorialize their loved ones through Life Tributes and obituaries.

Her attention to detail and her willingness to take on new and challenging tasks are only two of the outstanding professional characteristics that inspired her coworkers to nominate her for recognition. We are pleased to announce Kymell is Sonoma Media Investment’s Employee of the Month for April – congratulations Kymell and we are all excited to watch your career success continue!