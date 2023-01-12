Employee of the month. January 2023: Ayrjia Child, Newsroom Operations Managers, The Press Democrat; Emily Chambers, Administrative/HR Assistant, Sonoma Media Investments

At one point, we've all moved: To a new dorm room, a new apartment or a new house. We've packed, unpacked, coordinated movers and desperately tried to find that thing we were sure we packed with that stuff in one of those boxes. Never mind assembling furniture, hanging photos, coordinating cable and internet service. Relocation brings truth to the phrase, "The devil is in the details." And when The Press Democrat/Sonoma Media Investments team left its longtime home on Mendocino Avenue for new digs at 416 B. St., there were plenty of details to nail down.

As challenging as last month's move was, the dynamic duo of Ayrjia Child and Emily Chambers turned the chaos into a well-orchestrated relocation, and for all their efforts, we are proud to announce them as SMI's January Employees of the Month. They coordinated efforts across all departments and divisions, made sure our construction teams completed their work as scheduled, rooted through the remnants of our Mendocino offices and walked miles between the new and old buildings. Their tireless efforts have resulted in a safe, collaborative and welcoming workplace for our staff - of which all of SMI should be proud. Congratulations and thank you, Ayrjia and Emily.