Employee of the Month, July 2023:Lisa Ziganti , Account Executive Outside Sales , Sonoma Media Investments

They say that sales is a numbers game. How many clients and prospects you can connect with in a day, week or month, will directly impact how many sales you can close. It can be an occasional struggle to find the proper time, motivation, and desire to make enough contacts to ensure a positive result month in and month out.

Some Account Executives embrace and excel at this. Lisa Ziganti is one of those people. She possesses a tireless dedication to connecting with as many of her clients in Sonoma and Petaluma as possible. This was certainly evident in the month of June, where Lisa had an astounding number of client outreach activities. She was able to make over 400 contacts during the month and secured over 90 client meetings.

All of her outbound activity resulted in her having 90 active accounts for the month, an increase of over 30% from the prior year. She also drove an increase of 30% in revenue for the month, while leading sales efforts for the Petaluma People’s Choice Awards and the Sonoma Index Tribune 4th of July sections. For her tireless efforts, Lisa has rightfully been recognized as the July Employee of the Month.