Employee of the Month, June 2023: Christian Hupfeld , Web Developer , Sonoma Media Investments

As our Web Development Manager, Christian Hupfeld has his hands in nearly all of the digital products at Sonoma Media Investments. From his very first day, it was evident that Christian would be a key member of our digital team, a fact that was recognized with his promotion to Web Development Manager in 2021.

The best web developers are like speechwriters - their words become the voice of the person behind the microphone. In this case, the work Christian does is largely behind-the-scenes - implementing text-to-audio features for greater accessibility, developing tools allowing subscribers to share content and expanding our audience with email newsletters.

Christian is a patient, professional and action-based member of the SMI team; he is constantly looking for ways to better engage with our readers and customers.

Please join us in congratulating Christian Hupfeld as the June Employee of the Month at Sonoma Media Investments.