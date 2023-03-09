Employee of the month. March 2023: Jeff Chavez, Distribution District Manager, The Press Democrat

You might not know it, but thousands of Sonoma County households rely on Jeff Chavez every single day. As a key part of our distribution team, Jeff works to ensure the timely delivery of our publications to doorsteps and driveways throughout the region.

Jeff is an exemplary team player and problem solver, both of which are critical skills as he coordinates the distribution of thousands of newspapers every morning. During recent battering storms, Jeff helped to ensure the safety of our carrier force as they picked up their daily bundles all the while working to minimize delays caused by the wet, windy and in some cases snowy weather.

Jeff’s professionalism, dedication to serving our customers and positive, can-do attitude are a few of the many reasons Jeff has been named by his peers as SMI’s Employee of the Month for March. Congratulations Jeff and thank you on behalf of the readers you serve every day.