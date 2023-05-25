Employee of the Month. May 2023: Marisa Endicott, Columnist, The Press Democrat

Let’s face it: It’s not easy fighting City Hall. The same is often true about getting answers from county supervisors or the police department. And when it comes to major utility companies…well, good luck. Those are reasons why The Press Democrat 18 months ago introduced Marisa Endicott as our new readers’ watchdog columnist.

She is an investigative reporter for taxpayers, residents, consumers and constituents, and her mission is simple: She asks the questions you want answered. Marisa tackles a wide range of topics, from constant power outages in rural Santa Rosa to firefighter response fees, soaring home insurance rates and how to avoid consumer scams.

Marisa says, “Something I love about this column is the ability to provide concrete resources, tools or connections to people wanting to make a change.” Appropriately enough, Marisa’s column is called, “In Your Corner,” because that’s where she thrives. She’s not only a fierce advocate for those who need one, but Marisa’s consequential efforts have been recognized by our company. Please join us in congratulating Marisa Endicott as the May Employee of the Month at Sonoma Media Investments.