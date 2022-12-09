Subscribe

Employee of the month. November 2022: Elissa Torres, Editor, The Press Democrat

Our November Employee of the Month is one of those staffers whose commitment to quality, collaboration, creativity and consequential journalism deserves notice.|
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 9, 2022, 11:01AM
Updated 1 hour ago

Some of the most important work produced by The Press Democrat shows up on your doorstep or on pressdemocrat.com without a byline. You routinely see the names of our photographers and reporters (as you should), but the individuals who spearhead our coverage or contribute in meaningful, creative ways – such as design and presentation – often do so without public recognition.

Our November Employee of the Month is one of those staffers whose commitment to quality, collaboration, creativity and consequential journalism deserves notice. Elissa Torres, a five-year employee, oversees our weekly “Towns” section and spearheads many of the special sections we generate throughout the year. As our special projects editor, she is essential in assigning stories, designing sections and working as a collaborative partner with several Press Democrat departments. Her creativity flashes in everything she directs or produces, and she finds a way to balance tight deadlines and other pressing demands with a consistently kind and can-do attitude.

More than anything, our readers are Elissa’s priority, ensuring the quality journalism we produce meets your appropriately high expectations and fully reflects the communities we serve. Elissa Torres is a bright star in The Press Democrat newsroom, and we’re proud to celebrate her as our November Employee of the Month.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette