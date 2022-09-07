Employee of the month. September 2022: Shalynn Ansaldo, Call Center Supervisor

It is common for us to receive unsolicited feedback after our subscribers have interacted with our Customer Service Supervisor, Shalynn Ansaldo. “Shalynn was polite and courteous throughout our entire conversation as well as upbeat and friendly. I find it very rare these days to get customer service by someone like Shalynn, who goes the extra mile… I felt it was important to commend the good service provided to me and let your management know how much I appreciate it.”

Shalynn is a true customer service professional and is often tasked with handling any complicated issues that arise. She listens, is empathetic and always goes the extra mile to make sure our customers’ needs are met. Shalynn excels because her work ethic, attention to detail, and persistence are second to none. She takes pride in her work and always looks out for the company’s best interest.

Our Customer Service team plays an essential role in representing all Sonoma Media Investments publications and Shalynn Ansaldo is an essential part of this team. We are grateful for her contribution and fortunate to have her on our team. We are proud to name her our September employee of the month.