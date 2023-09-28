Employee of the Month, September 2023: Antonie Boessenkool, Senior Editor, The Press Democrat

Editors in newsrooms across the country juggle more than circus clowns. And that’s especially true at The Press Democrat and its sister publications at Sonoma Media Investments, where we serve tens of thousands of readers daily with our print and digital portfolio.

Senior Editor Antonie Boessenkool oversees our talented Features, Lifestyles, Dining, Food, Wine and Entertainment reporters who write for our Wednesday Feast & Wine, Friday Sonoma Go, Saturday Home and Sunday Life sections. She also partners with other editors to create memorable special sections, including our annual Press Democrat cookbook. Every day, she directs meaningful work that helps readers enjoy the rich culinary, arts and entertainment scene in Wine Country.

For her creativity, leadership, collaborative spirit and amazing juggling skills, we congratulate and salute Antonie, our October employee of the month.