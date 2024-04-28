Employee of the Quarter, First Quarter 2024: Jeremy Hay, Staff Writer, The Press Democrat

Some would think the social services beat in a region filled with wineries, hotels and restaurants might be a yawner. But Press Democrat reporter Jeremy Hay is a pro at going beneath the surface, building a vast network of sources who help him find stories that help not only vulnerable people, but taxpayers who expect government to do its part to serve them.

A youth service not-for-profit that gets public money is forced to close its doors because of mismanagement? Jeremy has the scoop. Sonoma County’s homeless services chief departs for a new job in Southern California? Jeremy Has that scoop, too? Filing public records requests that reveal how the county might have missed out on $38.6 million in funding by not signing a dotted line? Yep, that’s Jeremy’s story, too.

A winner of the George Polk Award in 2004 for his work on The Press Democrat series “Global Shift,” a series portraying the human and economic toll of decisions by two Sonoma County employers to export jobs abroad, Jeremy writes as clear a “lede” and as succinct a “nut graf” as anyone on staff. And he does it all while juggling a variety of stories on weekend and night shifts.

Please join us in congratulating Jeremy Hay as the Employee of the First Quarter 2024, at Sonoma Media Investments.