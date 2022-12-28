Employee of the year 2022: Abigail Peterson, Editor-in-Chief, Sonoma Magazine

Great journalism doesn’t happen by itself. Award-winning stories, compelling local coverage and sophisticated storytelling come to life under the leadership of hands-on, thoughtful editors.

That’s especially true at Sonoma Magazine, which earlier this year was named the top community lifestyle publication of its size in the country. The “General Excellence” honor awarded by the City and Regional Magazine Association celebrated the reflective content of Sonoma Magazine and its “honest, solid reporting.” Every issue showcases the poignant, personal and powerful stories of Sonoma County farmers, chefs, winemakers and those committed to protecting our county’s beauty.

Sonoma Media Investments is proud to announce our Employee of the Year is Abby Peterson, Sonoma Magazine’s editor-in-chief and the creative force behind each issue. Her efforts and laser focus on celebrating the heart of Wine Country shine through in every issue. Abby’s dedication to inform and entertain readers has earned national attention, and it’s one of myriad reasons we proudly celebrate her as our 2022 Employee of the Year at Sonoma Media Investments. Thanks for all you do for our readers and company, Abby!

2022 Employees of the Month

January: Kaylee Tornay and Martin Espinoza

February: Brandelle McIntosh

March: Matt Kehoe

April: Sofia Englund

May: Print Transition Team (Kinel Brown, Kris Patalano, Mark Flaviani, Theresa Hamlin & Brian Libby)

June: Anthony Woodall

July: Abigail Peterson

August: Robert Lee

September: Shalynn Ansaldo

October: Dennis Sheely

November: Elissa Torres

December: IT Department (Brandon Guy, Anthony Woodall, Vincent Van, Sarah Bates)